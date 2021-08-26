Jammu, Aug 25 (PTI) A Border Security Force (BSF) constable died on Wednesday after being hit by a rock that rolled down from a hill top on the Moghal road in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

Nisar Hussein, a resident of Dhanore Jarallan in Rajouri district, was on leave and had gone to the high-altitude pasture land during his vacation, they said.

Also Read | Pankaj Kumar Singh Appointed As New BSF DG; Sanjay Arora To Head ITBP.

He was hit by the rock at Dhoke in the Peer ki Gali area. The constable was taken to a government sub-district hospital in Surankote, where doctors declared him as brought dead, the officials said.

His brother also suffered minor injuries in the incident, they said.

Also Read | Gujarat Horror: Minor Raped By 30-Year-Old Man in Bhavnagar District; Accused Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)