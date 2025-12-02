Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], December 2 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier has reported substantial operational gains and intensified community outreach along the 444.857 km India-Bangladesh border this year, according to its annual performance summary released on Monday.

Covering 444.857 km of the international border, BSF personnel seized contraband worth Rs 29.43 crore between January and November 2025, dealing a significant blow to cross-border smuggling networks. The haul included sizable consignments of Yaba tablets, ganja, and Phensedyl cough syrup, officials said.

As part of its efforts to curb illegal migration, the force apprehended 449 individuals attempting to cross the border illegally, among them 213 Bangladeshi nationals and 31 Indian nationals involved in infiltration attempts. Officials said coordinated crackdowns on tout networks and enhanced surveillance of vulnerable routes strengthened border security across key sectors.

The BSF also underscored its focus on community-centric initiatives in remote border villages. Through Civic Action Programmes, the force organised medical camps, distributed study materials, and offered vocational training to local youth. A special recruitment drive aimed at empowering Scheduled Tribe youth in Meghalaya drew an overwhelming response, with 15,000 applicants vying for 300 vacancies.

The Prahari Mitra outreach initiative - launched to foster trust and information-sharing- was especially effective in the South West Khasi Hills district, aiding the interception of six Bangladeshi criminals earlier this year.

Reaffirming its commitment to maintaining cordial relations with Bangladesh, the BSF reported holding multiple coordination meetings with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and facilitating the humanitarian repatriation of individuals who inadvertently crossed the border.

For its personnel, the force highlighted welfare measures such as the rollout of Ayushman Bharat (PM-JAY) for cashless medical treatment, the adoption of the E-Awas accommodation management system, and the inclusion of millets in daily meals in line with national nutritional guidelines.

The Meghalaya Frontier said it remains focused on strengthening border protection, nurturing stronger ties with local communities, and enhancing cooperation with Bangladeshi counterparts. (ANI)

