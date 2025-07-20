Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered the upper body of a pistol, four magazines and a drone in two significant operations with a large heroin packet in Punjab's Tarn Taran, the BSF said in a release.

According to the release, "On Sunday early morning, the BSF troops carried out a search operation, which culminated in the recovery of one packet containing the upper body of a pistol and four magazines wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with an iron ring and a torch attached to it. This recovery took place from a waterlogged paddy field adjacent to the village of Wan."

In another incident in the morning hours, acting on specific information, a joint search operation was conducted by the BSF and Punjab Police, which led to the recovery of one DJI Matrice 300 RTK drone carrying 01 large packet of heroin (Gross Weight- 3.700 Kgs) from a farming field adjacent to village- Shekhpura of district Tarn Taran. The narcotics packet, wrapped in yellow colour adhesive tape, was found attached to the drone with the help of a metal ring.

Reliable input and keen observation, followed by swift action of BSF troops, once again thwarted these nefarious attempts of Pakistan-based smugglers trying to pump drugs and arms in Punjab from across the border.

Vigilant BSF troops intercepted a drone movement on the Tarn Taran border on Saturday and conducted a search operation in the suspected area to recover a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from an irrigated field ahead of the border security fence, adjacent to the village of Khemkaran.

According to the press release from BSF, sharp observation followed by swift action of BSF troops thwarted yet another illicit intrusion attempt of a rogue Pak drone from across the border.

Earlier, BSF troops recovered six Pakistani drones along with four packets (over 2.30kg) of suspected heroin from the farming fields near Pulmoran village along the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar. (ANI)

