Chhatarpur, July 20: A 35-year-old man was killed by a crocodile in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, and his partially mutilated body was found on Sunday, an official said. Mizaji Raikwar went missing on Saturday morning after he went to fish in a rivulet, which flows into the Ken river, near Torya Tek.

Local resident Ashok Raikwar told reporters that the victim's clothes and fishing net were found on the bank of the stream, but there was no trace of him. Villagers had seen a large crocodile in the area on Saturday, raising suspicion of an attack. Police and villagers searched for Raikwar through the night. They found the upper half of his body floating in the Ken river on Sunday morning. The body was sent to the Rajnagar Health Centre for post-mortem, officials said. Crocodile Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Crocodile Kills Woman Sitting on Riverbank in Damoh District.

Forest Range Officer Nilesh Prajapati said it appears that a crocodile ate up Raikwar partially. “The victim's family was immediately provided financial help for his last rites. Once the post-mortem report is received, compensation will be transferred to the family's account within three days,” he said. The official also urged residents to stay away from water bodies during the ongoing monsoon season. Crocodile Attack in Mumbai: SGNP Rescuer Severely Injured in Indian Marsh Crocodile Relocation Effort Near Kanheri Caves.

Last year, the MP government hiked the compensation to the kin of those killed in wild animal attacks to Rs 25 lakh from Rs 8 lakh. On July 11, a 40-year-old woman was killed by a crocodile in the state's Damoh district. Victim Malti Bai had gone to bathe in a river on the first day of Sawan to observe the holy month. She was sitting on the riverbank when a crocodile fatally attacked her, officials had said.