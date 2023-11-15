Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], November 15 (ANI): On the intervening night of 14th and 15 November, The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered another China-made Pakistani quadcopter drone in Tarn Taran.

The Central Armed Police Force intercepted the movement of a suspected drone near the Village Mianwali District of Tarn Taran. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reached to intercept the drone.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: EC Issues Notice to Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Over Remarks on PM Narendra Modi During Public Rally.

A Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace was intercepted (by fire) by #AlertBSF troops in Village Miamwali, District Tarn Taran, Punjab. During the search operation, @BSF_Punjab and @PunjabPoliceInd recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK-Made in China) that was used for cross-border smuggling of narcotics. Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics through drone was foiled by BSF and Punjab Police", BSF stated in the official release.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Border Security Force recovered a China-made quadcopter drone in Roranwala Khurd village of Amritsar.

Also Read | UN Apparatus, Especially Security Council, Is Crumbling Under Weight of 21st Century Geopolitical Realities: India at UNGA Plenary Meeting.

"While carrying out area domination ahead of Border fence, #AlertBSF troops recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI MAVIC 3 CLASSIC - Made in China) and also recovered 500 gms of suspected heroin tied to it from Village Roranwala khurd, District - #Amritsar. This is the second recovery of a Pakistani drone today that was trying to smuggle narcotics into the Indian territory" an official statement issued by BSF read.

According to the BSF, during the detailed search of the area, BSF troops recovered one drone along with one packet of narcotics item suspected to be Heroin (Gross wt - 500 Gms) wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from the farming field ahead of the border fence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)