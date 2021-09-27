Jammu, Sept 27 (PTI) The Border Security Force on Monday recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, narcotics and fake Indian currency from the International Border in Jammu district, officials said.

The recovery was made during a search operation along the IB in the Akhnoor sector when a bag containing the contrabands was found hidden in bushes, a BSF spokesperson said.

On opening the bag, it was found having four pistols, eight magazines, 100 rounds of ammunition, one packet of narcotics weighing about one kg along with fake Indian currency worth Rs 2,75,000, he said.

This consignment was likely to be delivered to anti-national elements of the area but the BSF foiled their “nefarious attempts by seizing the consignment”, he added.

