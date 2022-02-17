One of the seven Pakistani boats seized by BSF in Gujarat's Bhuj on Thursday.

New Delhi, [India], February 17 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday seized seven more Pakistani fishing boats in the general area of Harami Nalla in the Creek area in Gujarat's Bhuj.

These boats were seized at about 12 noon, said BSF's Public Relation Officer (PRO) Gujarat Frontier.

The operation was carried out by BSF's Creek Crocodile Commando Teams.

"Seven more Pakistani fishing boats with rotten fish were seized in general area of Harami Nalla by BSF Bhuj. Intensive search operation continues," the PRO said in a statement.

Questioning of apprehended Pakistani nationals is on and all escape routes have been effectively plugged and a massive combing operation is still in progress, said the BSF.

On February 9, the BSF had also seized 11 Pakistani fishing boats and apprehended six Pakistani fishermen in the general area of Harami Nalla.

In this operation conducted in extremely inhospitable terrain, the BSF had the said ita troops with the help of Army troops supported by Indian Air Force succeeded in seizing 11 Pakistani fishing boats and apprehended six Pakistani nationals then. (ANI)

