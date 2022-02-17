OnePlus India has officially launched the Nord CE 2 5G smartphone today in the country. The device will go on sale from February 22, 2022, via Amazon India and the OnePlus India website. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has been introduced as the successor to the Nord CE 5G phone, which was launched last year. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S Series Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant retails at Rs 24,999. The handset will be made available in two colours - Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

If you’re happy and you know it 'Nord' your head because OnePlus Nord CE 2 is finally here ⚡️ — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 17, 2022

In terms of specifications, Nord CE 2 5G features a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

For photography, it gets a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper with a Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, 5G and 4G LTE. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

