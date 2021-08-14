South Bengal BSF exchanges sweets with BGB of Bangladesh on the Occasion of Independence Day

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 14 (ANI): The South Bengal Frontier Border Security Force exchanged sweets and greetings with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Saturday on the eve of the 75th Independence Day of India on ICP Pertrapole and other border out posts.

Both the border guarding forces share cordial relations with each other. The exchange of sweets between the two border guarding forces comes as a goodwill gesture and reflects comradeship.

It has been a long-running tradition between the two forces to exchange sweets on festive occasions.

The Border Security Force is also maintaining strict vigilance along the border areas for security reasons ahead of Independence Day. (ANI)

