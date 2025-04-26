Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], April 26 (ANI): In the wake of Pahalgam terror attack, Border Security Force (BSF) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Yogendra Singh Rathore said that the BSF is taking extensive measures to strengthen border security and actively monitoring all areas along the border to prevent any untoward activities.

Speaking to ANI, DIG Rathore stated, "We know who is behind this attack and therefore the Indian government has taken strong steps. It is BSF's main duty to protect border. BSF is monitoring all the areas to prevent any such attacks. We are working with Police, Army and other intelligence gathering agencies, along with them, we are putting up checking points in different areas."

On the other hand, in RS Pura, BSF also paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror. A beating retreat ceremony was specially arranged to pay homage to those who lost their lives in one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Police conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across the city at the residences of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits in furtherance of investigations into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to a police release, the Srinagar Police conducted searches at the residences of 63 individuals. The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of the officers of J&K Police.

The searches were carried out to seize weapons, documents, digital devices, etc., with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the nation.

This decisive action of J&K Police aims to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities. (ANI)

