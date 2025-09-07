Baksa (Assam) [India], September 7 (ANI): With the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections scheduled for September 22, BTC chief and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro said the region is now prepared for growth and development following the restoration of peace.

Boro said that the region must not be left behind in the Prime Minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Also Read | Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: All Major Temples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Shut Today Due to Chandra Grahan (Watch Videos).

"We have sustained the peace. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is saying Viksit Bharat. When the Prime Minister is talking about Viksit Bharat, we can't be left out. We got independent at the same time, but we left behind. The Prime Minister is talking about Atmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat, we have to go along with."

The BTC chief said sustained peace had laid the foundation for development in Bodoland over the past five years.

Also Read | Vasai Shocker: Elderly Man Slits Wife's Throat Before Trying To End His Own Life Over Prolonged Illness in Maharashtra, Probe On.

"So we are preparing the ground in the last five years, we laid the foundation of development in the Bodoland region, removing all kinds of violence, hatred, and inconvenience. Now the Bodoland region is very peaceful. Bodoland region is ready to move, ready to go, accept all kinds of development happening in the world," Pramod Boro told ANI in an exclusive interview.

Taking a swipe at the previous Bodoland People's Front (BPF) regime, Boro said that the Bodoland region had moved a history of violence but now the region is strengthening its democratic roots.

He said, "During the BPF regime, there were only killings, violence everywhere. There was no election if there was no violence. But during our time after 2020, every election was held free and fair, peacefully. So, people believe that democratic exercise can be done very perfectly in our place, democratic strengthening in our place. Now people are believing in democracy. Earlier there was no democracy."

Criticising former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary's tenure, Boro said it resembled "dictatorship" with little regard for democratic norms.

"During the Hagrama Mohilary time, it was like a dictatorship; he controlled everything. We believe in the Constitution; people believe in the Constitution. Now the provisions of the constitution, rules of law, properly implemented in the Bodoland region in our time," Pramod Boro said.

Stressing his administration's focus on people's concerns, BTC chief Pramod Boro said his government had worked to resolve long-pending problems in Bodoland over the past five years.

Boro said, "Because in the last 5 years, after coming to power, we started working for the people of Bodoland. We could realise what the issues are, burning issues. Which issues have people taken seriously? We had identified those issues and we started working to resolve one issue after another. Major issue was the land issue and we have resolved maximum land-related issues of the people, even the previous government wasn't able to touch these issues."

Asserting that long-pending problems in Bodoland were being addressed under his party's leadership, BTC chief Pramod Boro said "political will" was key to resolving issues neglected since Independence.

"We have proved that it there is political will, any political party, any political leader can solve the problem. Since independence some issues were there and nobody could resolve these. We build confidence, and now people believe us. The people of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) can see their hopes and a realistic future in the UPPL model of politics. UPPL model of politics is for the people ofthe Bodoland region," Pramod Boro said.

Highlighting his administration's inclusive approach, BTC chief Pramod Boro said his government had worked to protect the identity and culture of all communities in the region.

Boro said, "We have a 3.5 million population and 26 different communities. We have taken all 26 communities on account and we are working together to protect their identity, culture, and tradition and also given recognition to their identity and culture. Now people are very happy. But these kinds of issues and problems were not solved by the previous government, even the national party."

UPPL on Sunday organised a mega election campaign rally at Mushalpur area in Baksa district, where thousands of people gathered.

"In today's rally, thousands of people have come and gathered at the small town of Mushalpur. They gathered here without fear," Pramod Boro said.

UPPL and BJP had formed the BTC government in 2020, and this time both parties are fighting alone.

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election for 40 council constituencies will be held on September 22. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)