New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The Union Budget is anti-people, carries the seeds of perpetuation of inequality and institutionalises differences between classes in India, Trinamool Congress MP Jawhar Sircar said on Tuesday.

Taking part in general discussion on the budget in the Rajya Sabha, he also said the government has failed "miserably" in its disinvestment programme and criticised it for slashing outlays and spending in critical areas such as social sector, food subsidy and rural development.

Also Read | JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2021 For Kashmir Division Declared At jkbose.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

"I wish could describe it as insipid, tasteless, directionless, but I will be failing in my duty if I don't point out to the nation that this budget also carries the seeds of the perpetuation of inequality in a manner in which we have hardly ever seen before," Sircar claimed.

Pointing out the central tax revenue, he said the Centre is keeping Rs 19 lakh crore and giving states Rs 8 lakh crore.

Also Read | JKBOSE Class 12 Results 2021-22: Girls Toppers in All Streams as 75% Students Clear Class 12 Examination.

"This is not the place to discuss state-centre devolution but at some point of time we must get together on this and change the basic structure. We cannot go on an inequitable structure," he said.

Describing the rural jobs scheme as a lifeline for the people, Sircar noted that the allocation for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has been brought down to Rs 73,000 crore.

"It is an anti-people budget," he said.

Accusing the government of failing miserably on disinvestment, he said, "First of all nobody gave you a right to sell off the assets that the nation created for 70 years, that much vaunted 70 years but you have failed in that. Inefficiency in this part also."

Sircar said the government's target from disinvestment was Rs 1.75 lakh crore but that only Rs 75 lakh crore could be garnered, resulting in a shortfall of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Expressing concern over high fiscal deficit of 6.9 per cent, he said it is "extraordinarily high" and impacts India's image before foreign investors.

He also claimed the current government has increased borrowings by 130 per cent since it came to power and the outstanding liability has been increased to 61 per cent of the GDP from 50 per cent, which it had inherited from the previous regime.

Sircar rued that outlays and spending in crucial areas such as social sector, food subsidy and rural development has been slashed in the budget.

The government's claim that 85 crore Indians received free food is, in itself, an admission that those many people are so poor that they line up for free food, he said.

India's investment in healthcare sector, at a mere 1.25 per cent of GDP, is one of the lowest in the world, Sircar said and added that despite this, the health budget has not gone up substantially.

He said the allocation for education as a percentage of the GDP has fallen below one per cent.

He also sought to corner the government over issues such as unemployment and farm income, and highlighted the plight of MSMEs and small entrepreneurs post-demonetisation.

"Every year, we are getting 48 lakh joining the workforce and we have been able to provide jobs for only 12 lakh. Where will the remaining 36 lakh go," he asked.

Sircar questioned the low spending on children's supplemental nutrition, and also drew attention to the "miserable salary" of 26 lakh Aanganwadi workers.

He alleged that the corporate sector has been given "undue tax benefits" but in return those corporates have not delivered on commitment on capex, investments and jobs.

Terming LIC as a super efficient machinery that has worked on its own steam, Sircar alleged, "You are wanting to dilute LIC in interest of foreign insurers."

The government is talking about success story of unicorns but ignoring the state of gig workers and those working in start-ups, he remarked.

"Your emphasis on start-ups and unicorns is completely misplaced. Please give them support but also ensure social equity," he said.

Participating in the discussion on the Union Budget, DMK MP M Mohamed Abdulla alleged that the budget has repeated the the same old schemes of previous years without really augmenting fund allocation.

He charged the government with ignoring important promises that were made, including doubling of farm income by 2022.

"The year is now 2022, has our farmers' income doubled," Abdulla asked.

The government, he claimed, has not paid heed to the voice of the marginalised. He further argued that farm laws were finally repealed only with an eye on elections in five states.

He pointed out that while cryptocurrency has not yet been legalised in India, the budget proposal to tax it showed that "it is legal only by paying tax". And yet, because "there is no regulatory body or institution to control it, it cannot be considered as a legal asset," he said.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, who was in the chair, mentioned the time allotted by the Business Advisory Committee for the government legislative business. Thereafter, the House was adjourned for the day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)