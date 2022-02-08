Srinagar, February 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday declared the class 12th result for the Kashmir division. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their JKBOSE 12th Kashmir Division result 2021 on the official website of the board - jkbose.nic.in. The examination took place between November 9 and December 4 last year for all streams. KMAT Result 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at kmatindia.com.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Arusa Parvi secured the top position in the science stream with 499 marks (99.8 percent), while Tabinda Jan bagged the first division in the Commerce stream with 497 marks(99.4 percent ). Adeebah Muzamil topped the Arts stream with 496 marks out of 500. In the Home Science course Shaila Nabi secured the top position with 495 marks.

Here are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official website of the board - jkbose.nic.in.

On the home page, under the result tab, select Kashmir Division.

A new page will open.

Click on “View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (12th Class), Session Annual Regular, Kashmir Division”.

Enter your login credentials.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download the scores and take a printout for future reference.

On February 4, the JKBOSE declared the class 12 result 2021 for the winter zone Jammu division for all streams on its official website. Shabbu Kumari of Doda secured the top position in the Class 12th Arts stream with 483 marks. Mahira Mushtaq of Nagseni Kishtwar bagged the top position in the Commerce stream with 427 marks (85.4 percent). Mohammed Saheem Mir of Kilhotran topped the Science stream with 496 marks.

