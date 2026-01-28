New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Several political leaders and ministers have begun arriving in the national capital ahead of the budget session of Parliament, which is scheduled to commence today.

At the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, George Kurian, was seen entering the city early on Wednesday. In addition, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi also reached Delhi to participate in the budget session.

Also Read | FIR Filed Against Singer Anjali Bharti Over Derogatory Remarks Against Amruta Fadnavis, Wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis; Political Uproar Follows.

The budget session of Parliament will formally begin on Wednesday (January 28) with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses. The Economic Survey of India will be presented on January 29, followed by the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1.

The two Houses are scheduled to be adjourned for a recess on February 13 and will reassemble on March 9. During this period, the Standing Committees will examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. The session will comprise a total of 30 sittings spread over 65 days and is set to conclude on April 2.

Also Read | 7:11, 4:47, 3:24, or 19 Minutes 34 Seconds Viral Video Traps: Why Governments Must Act Now.

The first part of the session will mainly be devoted to the financial business relating to the Union Budget for 2026-27 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

Essential legislative and other business is expected to be taken up mainly during the second part of the Session.

Earlier on Tuesday, the government convened an all-party meeting ahead of the budget session of Parliament, during which it sought cooperation from opposition parties for the smooth functioning of the two Houses. The opposition parties talked about the issues they intend to raise during the meeting.

During the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sought cooperation from leaders for the smooth functioning of Parliament and stated that the Government is prepared and ready to discuss any other important issue on the floors of the Houses as per the rules of both the Houses of Parliament.

Leaders of different political parties expressed their views on various issues likely to be raised by them during the forthcoming Budget Session of Parliament and assured the government to provide full co-operation. Rijiju took note of all issues raised by the leaders of various parties.

The meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)