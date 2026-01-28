Mumbai, January 28: Singer Anjali Bharti has been caught in the midst of a major controversy after she allegedly made highly objectionable remarks about Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. According to ANI, a first information report (FIR) has been filed by the Bhandara police against the singer-YouTuber. The comments were reportedly made by Anjali Bharti during a public event, 'Bhim Mela', in Bhandara district of Maharashtra on January 27. The video of her speech has gone viral on social media, where she is seen passing derogatory remarks on Amruta Fadnavis. Known as "Bhim singer", Anjali Bharti was speaking about issues of sexual violence and rape faced by women, little girls and babies, when she made remarks about an assault on the CM's wife. ‘Sanjay Raut Ki Har Baat Bina Sar-Pair Ki Hoti Hai’: Amruta Fadnavis Rebuts Shiv Sena Leader’s ‘Picnic’ Remark; Defends Devendra Fadnavis’ Davos 2026 Visit for Maharashtra Investments (Watch Video).

FIR Against Anjali Bharti

Anjali Bharti's language and speech against Amruta Fadnavis have triggered widespread outrage and condemnation from various political parties and women's organisations across Maharashtra. A case has been filed under Sections 79, 356(2), and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, which relates to publishing or transmitting objectionable content in electronic form. Who Is Amruta Fadnavis? All About Wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis As He Takes Oath for 3rd Time.

Anjali Bharti Video on Amruta Fadnavis - Watch Here:

Anjali Bharti's Controversial Remarks Spark Outcry

The contentious statements by Anjali Bharti, which quickly circulated on social media via video, prompted immediate and strong reactions. Former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Kishori Pednekar publicly condemned Anjali Bharti's language, describing it as "filthy and extremely offensive." Pednekar, speaking on behalf of the Shiv Sena UBT women's wing, emphasised that such remarks were unacceptable and demanded strict action. The Shiv Sena women's wing also wrote to the State Women's Commission demanding stringent measures against Bharti and the organisers of the event where the remarks were made.

Kishori Pednekar Condemns Anjali Bharti's Remarks on Amruta Fadnavis - Watch Video:

Similarly, the Nagpur BJP Mahila Aghadi, the women's wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nagpur division formally demanded the registration of a criminal case against Anjali Bharti, submitting a memorandum to the police commissioner in Nagpur. Other leaders from the BJP and other political factions have also denounced Anjali's comments, labeling them as vulgar, misogynistic, and a breach of public decency. State legislative deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe also urged to uphold respect and dignity for every woman, and follow Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's advocacy for women's equality.

ANI tweeted: "Maharashtra State Commission for Women has taken cognisance on the objectionable statement made by singer Anjali Bharathi against CM Devendra Fadanvis's wife, Amruta Fadanvis. State woman’s commission chairperson, Rupali Chakankar, has directed the superintendent of police, Bhandara district and the District collector of Bhandara district to take action against the violation, which is clearly seen in the viral video. A statement is also issued by the state Women’s body chairperson in this regard."

ANI Update on Anjali Bharti Case - See Tweets:

Bhandara, Maharashtra | An FIR has been registered in Bhandara District Maharashtra, against Anjali Bharti for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The case has been filed under Sections 79, 356(2), and 223… https://t.co/FeZ7JKIBK9 — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2026

Who Is Anjali Bharti? Background of the Singer

Anjali Bharti is known as a self-styled rebellious singer and a follower of Buddhism. She maintains a significant online presence through her YouTube channel, "Didi Anjali Bharti," which boasts approximately 5.75 lakh subscribers and features over 1,500 videos. Many of her videos and songs are reportedly based on the teachings and philosophy of Dr BR Ambedkar. This recent controversy is not the first instance where her public statements have drawn attention, with reports suggesting she has previously used strong language against other prominent political figures.

The incident shows growing concerns about the deteriorating quality of public discourse and the use of inflammatory language, particularly when addressing sensitive social issues. A delicate balance between freedom of expression and the responsibility to maintain respectful public dialogue needs to be maintained.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

