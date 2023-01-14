Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 14 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that he would present a budget that would focus on farmers and the poor.

He added that he would take a decision on the Budget in the upcoming meeting on January 17.

"We will launch a scheme for women and girls. This will help them to tackle their day-to-day problems and will help them to lead their lives. The scheme will be titled Stree Samarthya Yojana (Women Empowerment Scheme)," he added.

While slamming Congress over its election promise to provide 200 units of electricity free of cost, Bommai said, "Congress is on the brink of collapse. ESCOMs are in debt because of the grand old party offering freebies."

"Congress is misleading people by announcing freebies and has stated that they will give Rs 9,000 crore for schemes but they will remain only words and will not be implemented by them," he added.

While talking about the reservation of Panchamasalis and Vokkaligas, Bommai added, "We have done this within one week, Congress is trying to gain political mileage from this entire quota row."

The State Budget for 2023-24 will be tabled in February and already two rounds of discussions have been held with the Finance Department in this regard.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to take place later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)