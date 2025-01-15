Madurai, (Tamil Nadu) Jan 15 (PTI) Muscle power and sheer determination took centre stage for the second day as the popular bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' was held at Palamedu on Wednesday.

Scores of bull tamers gathered at the 'Vaadivasal' (the entrance to the gaming arena) to tame the bulls and won several prizes, including a tractor, car, motorcycle, and gold coins.

A total of 900 bull tamers participated in the sport at the popular Palamedu venue, with 930 bulls in the fray across nine rounds.

Winners were determined based on the number of bulls they tamed during the event.

Additionally, prizes were awarded to bull owners based on the number of bull tamers who failed to grab the 'hump' of their bovines. The event was organised by the district administration, led by collector M S Sangeetha.

Ministers Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and G Moorthy also attended the event, witnessing the spectacle and later presenting the prizes.

A strong police presence of 2,500 personnel was deployed to ensure the event's smooth conduct.

Deepak, from the neighbouring Sakkarakatti village, emerged as the top winner, securing a tractor as his prize.

Similarly, at Sooriyur near Tiruchirappalli, the event was held grandly, with young men vying to tame the bulls and claim top honours.

Out of 600 participants, 21 bulls and 42 contestants were disqualified for failing to adhere to the game rules.

The occasion also witnessed a tragic incident when a bull that had participated in the sport collided with another bull in the arena. The injured bull succumbed to its injuries before reaching the hospital, leaving its owners heartbroken.

