Patna, Mar 6 (PTI) The Bihar government on Wednesday effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle, assigning new postings to 14 senior IAS officers.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department of the state government, Dipak Kumar Singh, a 1992-batch officer, was made additional chief secretary (ACS) of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department.

He was posted as the additional chief secretary of the Bihar Cooperative Department.

Parmar Ravi Manubhai, who is the ACS of the Mines and Geology Department, was given additional charge of the chief vigilance commissioner till further order.

Anand Kishor, a 1996-batch officer, who is the chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board, will also serve as the principal secretary of the Urban Development & Housing Department.

Santosh Kumar Mall, a 1997-bath officer of the Bihar cadre, has been appointed as the principal secretary of the Cooperative Department.

He is currently posted as the principal secretary of the Urban Development & Housing Department.

Anupam Kumar, currently posted as the secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat, has been given additional charge of secretary of the Parliamentary Affairs Department.

Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Managing Director Dharmendra Singh will also serve as the vigilance commissioner of the General Administration Department.

