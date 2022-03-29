Chennai, Mar 29 (PTI) Bus services of state-run transport corporations resumed on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu in a relief to passengers on the second day of the nation-wide strike.

Also Read | Amazon Glow Now Available for All Customers in the US.

Buses, both local and long distance services of government-run corporations resumed while private players continued to operate services as usual.

Also Read | Realme Pad Mini Listed on Lazada, Likely To Debut in India Soon.

On March 28, the first day of the two-day nationwide strike by central trade unions, buses run by state run transport corporations remained off the roads in most parts of Tamil Nadu hitting normalcy. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)