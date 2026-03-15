Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies in six states across the country. The list includes two constituencies from Maharashtra, Rahuri (Ahilyanagar district) and Baramati (Pune district).

The seats fell vacant following the demise of MLA Shivaji Bhanudas Kardile from Rahuri and MLA Ajit Anantrao Pawar from Baramati. The by-elections will be conducted to fill these vacancies.

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The Election Commission has released the detailed election schedule and stated that polling will be conducted using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) along with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) at all polling stations.

For voter identification, the Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) will be the primary document. In addition, documents such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving Licence, Passport, Bank or Post Office Passbook, MGNREGA Job Card, and Health Insurance Smart Card will also be accepted.

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Meanwhile, with the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect in the Rahuri and Baramati constituencies. The Commission has also made it mandatory for candidates and political parties to publicise information about candidates with criminal backgrounds three times during the campaign period.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, polling will be held on April 23, 2026, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.

As per the programme, the gazette notification will be issued on March 30, 2026 (Monday). The last date for filing nomination papers is April 6, 2026 (Monday), while scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on April 7, 2026 (Tuesday).

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 9, 2026 (Thursday). Polling in the constituencies will be conducted on April 23, 2026 (Thursday).

After polling, the counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026 (Monday), and the results will be declared the same day. The entire election process will be completed by May 6, 2026 (Wednesday), the Commission said.

The Election Commission has instructed all concerned authorities to make necessary arrangements for the by-elections and ensure strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct. (ANI)

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