Puri, March 15: A woman in Odisha’s Sambalpur district has reportedly died by suicide just one day after allegedly killing her two minor daughters. The deceased, identified as Sanju Madki, a resident of Sargidihi village in the Bamra block, was found hanging near a stream on Saturday morning. This tragic sequence of events followed a police search launched after the bodies of her daughters, aged six years and four months, were recovered from a farm well on Friday.

The investigation began late Friday evening after Madki’s husband lodged a formal complaint at the Mahulipali Police Station. According to local sources, Madki had taken the two children out but returned home alone. When questioned by family members about the girls' whereabouts, she allegedly confessed to throwing them into a well before fleeing the village. While villagers managed to rescue the children and rush them to Govindpur Hospital, medical staff declared them dead on arrival. Odisha Shocker: Woman Raped by Boyfriend During Elopement Plan, Later S*xually Assaulted and Killed by Stranger in Jagatsinghpur.

Following a night-long search operation, local residents spotted Sanju Madki’s body hanging near a nullah (stream) in a neighboring village. Police officers from the Mahulipali station reached the spot on Saturday to recover the body for a post-mortem examination.

Pradeep Kumar Dash, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Kuchinda, confirmed that a probe into the initial murder case had been underway when the news of the mother's death arrived. "We are currently investigating the circumstances that led to this extreme step," Dash stated. Odisha Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped in Front of Children, Accused Bite Off Her Cheek; 2 Arrested.

Preliminary reports and statements from the family suggest that Madki may have been suffering from mental health issues. Relatives claimed that her behavior had been unstable prior to the incident, which took place on a farm near their residence.

The sudden and violent nature of the act, targeting an infant and a young child, has left the community in shock. Local authorities are now looking into the medical history of the deceased to determine if psychological distress was the primary factor behind the tragedy.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 08:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).