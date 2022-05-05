New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats -- one each from Bihar and Telangana -- will be held on May 30, the Election Commission (EC) said on Thursday.

The Bihar seat fell vacant on December 27, 2021 following the death of JD(U) member Mahendra Prasad. His term was to otherwise end on April 2, 2024.

The bypoll to the Telangana seat was necessitated following the resignation of TRS member Banda Prakash on December 4, 2021. His term also was to end on April 2, 2024.

As per the established practice, counting of votes will take place an hour after the polling is over at 4 pm.

The notification for both the bypolls will be issued on May 12, the EC said in a statement.

