PM Narendra Modi-Led Cabinet Committee Approves 3 Multitracking Projects Covering 19 Districts Across States, Indian Railway Network Expanded by 901 KMs

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New Delhi, May 5: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved 03 (Three) projects of the Ministry of Railways with a total cost of Rs. 23,437 crore (approx.). These projects include Nagda - Mathura 3rd and 4th Line, Guntakal - Wadi 3rd and 4th Line and Burhwal - Sitapur 3rd and 4th Line. "The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The projects are in line with PM Narendra Modiji's vision of a new India which will make people of the region 'Atmanirbhar' by way of comprehensive development in the area, which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities," a press release issued by the CCEA said.

The projects are planned on the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services. Mission Drishti: PM Narendra Modi Hails Team as SpaceX Launches World’s First OptoSAR Satellite by India's GalaxEye Space.

"The 03 (Three) projects covering 19 Districts across the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 901 Kms," the release stated. The proposed multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approx 4,161 villages, which have a population of about 83 lakhs.

The proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Mahakaleshwar, Ranthambore National Park, Kuno National Park, Keoladeo National Park, Mathura, Vrindavan, Mantralayam (Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt), Sri Nettikanti Anjaneya Swamy Vari Temple (Kasapuram), Shyamnath Temple, Naimisharanya (Neemsar), etc. PM Narendra Modi’s First Reaction on BJP’s Historic Win in West Bengal: ‘The Lotus Blooms in Bengal, People’s Power Has Prevailed’.

"The proposed projects are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, foodgrains, cement, POL, iron and steel, iron ore, container, fertilisers, etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 60 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (37 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (185 Crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 07 (Seven) Crore trees," the release said.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)