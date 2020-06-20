New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Delhi Police raided a cafe and arrested three people for allegedly serving hookah to teenagers in north Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, officials said on Friday.

On Tuesday, a raid was conducted at a café on Hudson Lane, where the owner and his manager were allegedly serving hookah to juveniles, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | UP Police Stops Group of Kids in Aligarh Who 'Wanted to Go to China Border' to Avenge Killing of Indian Soldiers; Watch Video.

Cafe owner Sunil Kumar is the son of a retired Delhi Police personnel, they said.

The raid was conducted based on a tip-off regarding hookah being served illegally in the cafe. Kumar along with employees Ankur Parashar and Francis Singh were arrested, the officer said.

Also Read | Honor 9X Pro Smartphone With 48MP Triple Rear Camera Scheduled to Go on Sale Tomorrow in India; Prices, Specifications & Offers.

There were 10 teenagers in the cafe. They were released after recording their statements, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)