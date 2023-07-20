New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) is organising the second national online essay writing competition as part of its Audit Diwas celebrations this year, a release said.

Being held for the second successive year, the aim of the competition is to make the youths of the country aware of the workings of the CAG as an institution, its constitutional mandate, and its prime role and responsibilities in promoting public accountability and good governance.

Also Read | Hong Kong Man Jailed for Insulting China’s National Anthem.

This year’s competitive essay title is ‘Celebrating the Resilience of Indian Democracy and the Role of CAG of India’. Participants can submit their essays in either Hindi or English language, the national auditor said in the release.

The CAG will begin accepting essays from July 21. The last date of acceptance is August 20. Detailed competition guidelines are available on CAG’s official website, https://cag.gov.in/en.

Also Read | Bhojpuri Actress Raped After Being Called to Hotel on Pretext of Interview in Gurugram, Probe Underway.

Any student who is an Indian citizen, less than 25 years of age as on July 20, 2023, and enrolled in a recognised university program, is eligible to apply.

The essays will be evaluated for original thinking, depth of knowledge, clear reasoning and quality of argument. They will also be judged on writing fluency and critical presentation. The evaluation committee will declare the results on 27 October.

The winning candidates will receive cash awards of Rs 30,000 (first prize), Rs 20,000 (second prize) and Rs 15,000 (third prize). The prizes will be formally awarded at a special Audit Diwas function, which falls on November 15. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)