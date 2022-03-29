Kolkata, Mar 29 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal's appeal against a CBI notice asking him to appear before the agency in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj said that it finds no ground for interfering in the order of a single bench of the high court which earlier refused to grant relief to Mondal in connection with the notice of the CBI, which is investigating the cattle smuggling case.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Odisha Government Employees Likely To Receive Arrears in March 2022 Salary.

The division bench dismissed Mondal's appeal challenging the single bench order.

Mondal, the TMC district president of Birbhum, had earlier this month moved the division bench of the high court challenging the single bench order.

Also Read | Garena Free Fire Emerges As the Most Downloaded Mobile Game for February 2022: Report.

Mondal's lawyers argued before the bench that he is suffering from a variety of ailments and prayed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) be asked to question him through video conferencing from his residence at Bolpur in Birbhum.

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha and lawyer Sanjib Dan, appearing for Mondal, submitted that he is not an accused in the case and is ready to cooperate in the investigation.

The division bench had reserved its judgment in the appeal following the conclusion of arguments by both sides.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)