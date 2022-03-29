Bhubaneswar, March 29: On March 28, Odisha chief minister Navin Patnaik directed the state authorities to release the remaining 20 per cent arrears of the 7th Pay Commission (CPC). A statement from the chief minister's office said that nearly 4 lakh government employees will benefit from the move.

Check Odisha CMO's tweet:

CM @Naveen_Odisha has directed to release the balance of 20% arrear to state government employees arising out of pay revision as per recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. This decision will benefit more than 4 lakh employees. pic.twitter.com/HDVunqjpJj — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) March 29, 2022

According to reports, the government employees will get the full amount due under the 7th Pay Commission once the 20 per cent arrears are released. The Odisha government has proposed an additional Rs 850 budget to meet the expense. Sources said that employees who are eligible are expected to receive the 20 per cent arrears with March 2022 salary. 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Centre Likely To Announce 3% DA Hike for Government Employees on Holi 2022.

In 2016, the Odisha government had implemented the recommendations of the 7th CPC and the increased salary was paid to government workers from September 2017. As per reports, the arrears of 20 months had been pending for the period from January 2016 to September 2017.

The state government paid the arrears in installments. While 40 per cent of the arrears were paid in the session of 2017-18, 10 per cent was paid between 2019-2020 and 30 per cent in 2021-22.

Earlier in March, reports said that the Narendra Modi-led Central Government may increase Dearness Allowance (DA) hike by 3 per cent in the month of March. At present, the Centre pays DA to its employees at 31 per cent, and if it is raised then the allowance will be 34 per cent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2022 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).