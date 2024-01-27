Patna, Jan 27 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Saturday maintained that "there is no confusion" among the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) partners in Bihar.

Talking to PTI, senior JD(U) leader, Neeraj Kumar said those who are speculating about the current situation in Bihar need to clarify.

He said, "There is no confusion among the alliance partners of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. When we (ministers of RJD) are sitting together in the state cabinet meeting, attending Republic Day function, then where is the confusion".

"Nitish Kumar is known only for his work not for making political moves", Neeraj said when asked about the return of the JD(U) to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Meanwhile, another alliance partner of the Mahagathbandhan government in the state, Congress on Saturday also sought the CM's clarification over the current political situation in the state.

"Nitish Kumar should break his silence and clear the confusion he must say something on the current political situation in the state" said senior Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra.

