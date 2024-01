Patna, January 27: Amid the turmoil in Bihar, alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday claimed that "all is well" in the grand alliance government in the state. Talking to PTI, RJD spokesperson (state unit), Mrityunjay Tiwary said, "All is well in the grand alliance government in the state... things are normal as of now".

He, however, made it clear that the RJD is ready to face the situation if something unprecedented happens tomorrow. "If something unprecedented happens tomorrow, we are ready to face the consequences", he said. Tiwary said, "As far as the current political situation in the state is concerned, as reported in a section of media, it becomes the responsibility of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to clear the picture. Since he is heading the Mahagathbandhan government in the state, he must clarify the situation". Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar Likely To Return to NDA; BJP Calls Meeting of Party MPs, MLAs in Patna, Congress Leaders To Meet in Purnea

People have seen works done by the Mahagathbandhan government in the state, he added. Meanwhile, amid the turmoil in Bihar's ruling Mahagathbandhan, the opposition BJP has called a meeting of its MPs and MLAs on Saturday apparently to discuss the Lok Sabha polls. Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary told reporters on Friday, that the meeting is scheduled to deliberate on the party's strategy for the general elections, the dates for which are yet to be announced.

Asked about speculations that the BJP is set for another innings with Nitish Kumar's JD(U), Choudhary said, "No such thing has been discussed at our level." The BJP leaders on Friday dropped major hints about Kumar's reported discussions with the party's senior leaders. In a separate development, Bihar Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan has called a meeting of party MLAs and former legislators in Purnea at 2 pm on Saturday. Bihar Political Crisis: Tension Deepens Between CM Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav Amid New Government Rumours

He also denied reports that the meeting had anything to do with the latest political developments in the state. "Yes, all Congress MLAs (present and former) and senior party leaders are meeting in Purnea on Saturday to discuss preparations related to 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' of Rahul Gandhi when it enters Bihar on January 29," Khan had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)