Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Calcutta High Court's division bench has dismissed three writ petitions challenging the state's decision to appoint a board of administrators for Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Bench says it desires that state and state election commission should hold KMC election as early as possible.

The bench of Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Anirudha Roy held that the notification for Board of Administrator is for the continuation of KMC's work.

No ordinance is necessary for this purpose. (ANI)

