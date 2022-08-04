Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 4 (ANI): A single bench of the Jalpaiguri circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a CBI probe into the irregularities in transferring a headmistress of a high school three times in a period of one year.

The bench was led by Justice Abhijit Gangapadhyay.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Man Poisons His Two Minor Kids, Kills Self in Sivasagar.

One Shanta Mandal, an assistant teacher at Sriguru Vidyamandir in Siliguri was appointed as the headmistress of Birpara Girls' High School in 2021. Within 10 months of that, Mandal was transferred to Amiya Paul Chowdhury school in Siliguri on 'special grounds.'

But surprisingly, she did not join her duty there and within a few days, she was again transferred to Sriguru Vidyamandir, where she was an assistant teacher during her initial days. (ANI)

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Migrant Labourer from Bihar Killed, 2 Others Injured After Terrorists Throw Grenade in Pulwama.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)