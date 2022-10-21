Raichur, October 21: With the BJP government in Karnataka deciding on the ordinance route for SC/ST quota hike in the State, Opposition Congress on Friday urged it to convene a special legislature session to enact a legislation to this effect and then take it to the Centre for constitutional amendment.

Otherwise, the decision on the hike in reservation would seem like an eyewash ahead of the Assembly election next year, the Congress said. "At present the reservation in the state is 50 per cent, now with this increase it will go up to 56 per cent, also 10 per cent has been given to economically weaker sections, it will be a total 66 per cent. For this reservation to sustain, it has to be given legal protection through a constitutional amendment by including it under the 9th schedule," said Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah. Karnataka Cabinet Decides to Promulgate Ordinance to Hike SC/ST Reservation.

"They (BJP) have decided to bring in an ordinance, but my suggestion is call a special legislature session within a week; instead of passing an ordinance, pass an act. Your party (BJP) is in power at the Centre, go to Delhi, camp there and see to it that the act is included in the ninth schedule, to prove your commitment," he added. Karnataka: After SC, ST Quota Hike, Reservation-Related Demands Pile Up in State, Govt To Consider Aspirations of All Communities.

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to promulgate the ordinance increasing the SC/ST reservation after the Governor's assent. The ordinance would raise reservation for SCs from 15 to 17 per cent and for STs from 3 to 7 per cent.

This would take the total reservation tally to 56 per cent in the State, over the 50 per cent cap fixed by the Supreme Court. Earlier, the government said it would recommend to the Centre to bring the SC/ST quota hike under the 9th Schedule of the Constitution to give it legal protection. But, today, the Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said the government would push for it, once it takes a decision on quota demands made by other communities.

Stating that he had doubts over the ruling BJP's commitment to reservation hike, Siddaramaiah said, "They were silent for 2.3 years, and under the pressure from Congress they decided to hike reservation quota for SC/STs, but now have decided to bring in an ordinance...Looks like BJP is trying for an eye wash ahead of election, so that they (tell) people they have done their bit..."

Once again urging the government to call for a special session for a day or two, he said, "Congress will wholeheartedly support the reservation hike bill, if it is introduced in the Assembly and in making it an act. Then take that act to the Centre and ask them to include it under the ninth schedule."

The hike is also being seen with a political prism, he said. Responding to a question, the Congress Legislature Party leader, accompanied by State party chief D K Shivakumar and others, said the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi would be fruitful.

"People are voluntarily participating and walking with Rahul Gandhi. This will help Congress in getting a majority hundred per cent in the next election," he added.

