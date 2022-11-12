Bhopal, Nov 12 (PTI) The central government on Saturday kick started a nation-wide campaign from here for promotion of Digital Life Certificate (DLC) to its former employees, a step that will provide relief from the aged pensioners to queue up for hours outside banks.

A one-day campaign for the pensioners of the Central Government was conducted in collaboration with State Bank of India (SBI) at its main branch at Bada in Gwalior, an official spokesperson said.

Senior officers of department of pension and pensioners welfare, Under Secretary Rajesh Kumar and Senior Translation Officer Anil Kumar Koiri, explained that earlier to give life certificate in physical form the aged pensioners had to queue up for hours outside banks but now, the same has been made possible at the click of a button from the comfort of their home.

The department of pension and pensioners' welfare, union ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions, has launched the campaign for promotion of DLC for central government pensioners. The face authentication technology was launched by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

“This is a milestone leap into the digital world taken by the department of pension and pensioners' welfare,” the spokesperson said.

All the registered Pensioners Associations, Pension Disbursing Banks, Ministries of Government of India and CGHS Centers had been directed to promote the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) and Face Authentication Technique for giving Life Certificate by organizing special camps for ‘Ease of Living' of pensioners.

Pensioners participated in the campaign enthusiastically which can be gauged from the fact that many old pensioners even female pensioners also turned up for submitting his or her life certificate through face authentication, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson said these pensioners were guided by the department officials how to download the face authentication ‘Jeevan Pramaan App' in their mobile phones and give Life Certificate from their phones. The Life Certificate is generated within 60 seconds and a link sent on the mobile phone from where the same can be downloaded, he said.

In the process of submission of Life Certificate through Face Authentication by mobile, details regarding Aadhar Number, Mobile Number for OTP, PPO (Pension payment Order) Number, Account Number with Bank/Post Office are required the first time. This facility is also available for State Government Employees and having Disbursing Authority as Treasury Office of the State, the spokesperson said.

He said the event was also attended by representatives of banks, pensioners associations, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and UIDAI. The participation of these stakeholders was invaluable for the success of the campaign, the spokesperson said.

