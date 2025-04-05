New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): The Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi, has launched Kartavyam, a pioneering and unprecedented Constitution Lecture Series - marking 75 years since the adoption of the Indian Constitution and reigniting a national dialogue on Duty Jurisprudence.

Kartavyam aspires to revolutionise legal discourse, shifting the focus from a rights-based approach to a duty-centred paradigm. It revisits the foundational principles of the Constitution and the aspirations of the Constituent Assembly, drawing inspiration from Bharatiya philosophy, where kartavya duty) is regarded as fundamental, inherent, and essential for societal harmony.

Scheduled from April 4, 2025, to January 2026, this lecture series will convene over 30 eminent scholars, judges, and legal experts. It will feature collaborative sessions with Central and State Universities, National Law Universities, and key statutory bodies such as NHRC and NCW.

With Knowledge Collective serving as its Knowledge Partner, the initiative expects to engage more than 5,000 participants across both offline and online platforms.

The Kartavyam Constitution Lecture Series commenced with a historic inaugural conclave, bringing together distinguished dignitaries who emphasised the profound relationship between rights and duties. Justice PS Narsimha, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, and R Venkataramani, Attorney General of India, addressed the gathering, drawing insights from Indian traditions, constitutional philosophy, and the wisdom of great thinkers like Dr BR Ambedkar and Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Justice Narsimha described Kartavyam as a sadhana, likening rights and duties to the sun and sunlight--inseparable and vital for life. Venkataramani advocated a transformative shift in legislative thought, proposing a duty-oriented approach and even envisioning a pioneering Human Duties Act to reshape India's legal framework. Their thought-provoking perspectives set the tone for a series that promises to deepen constitutional discourse and inspire a renewed focus on duty jurisprudence.

Prof Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi, leads as Patron-in-Chief, while Prof Alka Chawla, Professor-in-Charge of Campus Law Centre, serves as Patron, calling Kartavyam a landmark in India's constitutional journey.

Driving this initiative is Programme Director Dr. Seema Singh, whose mission is to embed duty-based transformation in global academic discourse and establish the Kartavyam School of Thought worldwide.

Chawla described Kartavyam as a call to duty, dharma, and righteous action, advocating a shift from Western rights-based perspectives to Indian collectivist ideals. Seema Singh emphasised the Sanskrit root "R," which signifies cosmic order and responsibility, highlighting that rights arise only when duties are fulfilled.

Anju Vali Tikoo underscored the importance of fraternity and collectivism as pillars of a thriving society, while Prof Prakash Singh stressed the need for kartavya to decolonise Indian education and nurture a duty-conscious citizenry.

As part of the series, Kartavyam invites research paper submissions from students, scholars, advocates, and researchers. The top 100 entries will be rewarded with valuable opportunities, including 25 internships with Supreme Court advocates, 50 internships with High Court of Delhi advocates, and 25 internships at National Commissions. Exceptional contributions will also be recognised with Certificates of Appreciation, reinforcing the initiative's commitment to fostering duty-centred academic discourse. (ANI)

