Shillong, April 5: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) announced the Meghalaya SSLC or Class 10 exam results today, April 5. The MBOSE Class 10th results were announced at around 11 am. Students who appeared for the MBOSE SSLC or Class 10 board examination can check their results on the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in. The Meghalaya SSLC Result 2025 or Class 10 board exam result is also available on other portas such as megresults.nic.in and mboseresults.in.

Here's the direct link to download Meghalaya SSLC or Class 10 Board Exam Result. This year, the Meghalaya Class 10 board examination was held from February 10 to February 21 in a single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM on all exam days. The SSLC or Class 10 board exam in Megalaya began with English paper and concluded with Mathematics/ Special Mathematics paper.

How To Check Meghalaya SSLC Result 2025:

Visit the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in

On the homepage, click on Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2025 link

A new page will open

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your Meghalaya SSLC result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Last year, the Meghalaya Class 10 result was announced on May 24. The overall pass percentage was 55.80 per cent and a total of 54,134 students had appeared for the examination. Out of which, 30,208 students passed the SSLC exam. While boys recorded pass percentage (general) of 78.06 percent, girls observed pass percentage (general) of 77.18 per cent.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of MBOSE.

