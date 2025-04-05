Mumbai, April 5: Stand up comedian Kunal Kamra has been issued a third summons by Mumbai's Khar Police, asking him to appear for questioning on Saturday. This summons follows two previous attempts by the police to call Kamra in for investigation, but the comedian failed to show up for either of the earlier summons. Kamra is under investigation for an alleged controversial comment that was understood to be an indirect swipe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The video, which aired following Kamra's performance at the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, saw the comedian using a modified version of a popular Bollywood song from 'Dil To Pagal Hai.' “Meri nazar se tum dekho toh, gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye," Kunal Kamra said during his show which was understood to be a jibe at Shinde. Kunal Kamra Controversy: Mumbai Police Issue Third Summons to Standup Comedian, Ask To Appear on April 5.

The comments, were perceived to be made in the context of the 2022 Maharashtra political crisis, which led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, resulted in multiple FIRs being filed against Kamra.

Following the release of Kamra's video on March 23, Shiv Sena workers, angered by his remarks, vandalised the Unicontinental Hotel in Khar where Kamra had recorded the video. This incident led to the arrest of 12 Shinde supporters, who were later granted bail. Kunal Kamra Controversy: Stand-Up Comedian Moves Madras High Court Seeking Transit Anticipatory Bail Amid Row Over ‘Traitor’ Jibe Against Eknath Shinde.

In response to the summons, Kamra had earlier stated he was unavailable in Mumbai due to prior commitments and offered to appear for questioning on April 2. However, the police did not accept his request for a delayed appearance.

Kamra's lawyer, V. Suresh, had expressed concerns about Kamra's safety, claiming he had received threats from certain Maharashtra Cabinet ministers. Mumbai's Khar Police Station is investigating the matter, with two FIRs already filed against Kamra for derogatory remarks. In addition, three more FIRs filed against him in different parts of Maharashtra have been combined into the Mumbai investigation.

The police have confirmed that Kamra is not currently in contact with the Khar police station. Kamra has been granted protection from arrest until April 7 by the Madras High Court, but the latest summons indicate that the investigation is moving forward despite his earlier refusals to comply.

