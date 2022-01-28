New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Using an innovative technique, doctors have surgically removed a tumour from the face of a 46-year-old cancer patient in a "scarless surgery" at a private facility here, hospital authorities claimed on Friday.

The team of doctors approached his oral cavity by making four small holes, measuring 8 mm each, under the patient's collar bone. His cancer presented as an ulcer on the right lower cheeks and tongue, they said.

The operation was performed in December at the BLK-Max Hospital in central Delhi, led by Dr Surender Kumar Dabas, senior director & head of department, surgical oncology & robotic surgery, BLK-Max hospital and at Max hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

Onco surgeons performed scarless removal of the face tumour from the 46-year old patient, robotically, the hospital said in statement.

Using an innovative and novel technique for cancer treatment, doctors excised the stage-2 oral cancer tumour from his face, it added.

