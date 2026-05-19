India News | Car Catches Fire on Delhi's MB Road Amid Intense Heat, Two Escape Safely

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): A car caught fire on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road (MB Road) near Lado Sarai in Delhi amid intense heat on Tuesday.

Two people were travelling in the car when the fire broke out.

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However, both occupants managed to get out of the vehicle in time, avoiding any injuries.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)