SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Online Registration Starts at SBI Careers Portal, Know How To Apply

State Bank of India has started the online application process for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 from May 19. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the bank’s official careers portal until June 8. Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill 7,150 apprentice vacancies across different states and regions in India.

Selected candidates will undergo a one-year apprenticeship training programme and will receive a monthly stipend of INR 15,000 during the training period. SBI Chairman Dismisses Funding Concerns, Cites Rs 3 Lakh Crore Excess Liquidity to Support 17% Loan Growth.

Eligibility Criteria for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026

Candidates applying for the Apprentice posts must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or college. The minimum age limit is 20 years, while the maximum age limit is 28 years as on August 30, 2026. Applicants are also required to have qualified the aptitude test conducted under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS). How To Apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026?

How to Apply for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026

Candidates can complete the online registration process through SBI’s careers portal by following these steps:

Visit SBI’s careers website at sbi.co.in

Open the recruitment section

Click on the link titled “SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026”

Complete registration using valid login credentials

Fill out the application form and pay the required fee

Verify all details carefully before final submission

Download and save the acknowledgement copy for future reference

Application Fee Details

The application fee for candidates belonging to the General, OBC and EWS categories is INR 300.

Candidates from SC, ST and PwBD categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

Selection Process and Exam Pattern

The SBI Apprentice recruitment process will consist of two stages:

Online written examination

Local language proficiency test

According to the notification, the written examination is expected to be conducted in October and November. The online test will contain 100 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. Candidates will be given 60 minutes to complete the examination.

The written examination will include questions from the following sections:

General/Financial Awareness

General English

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude

The recruitment process will also assess candidates’ proficiency in the local language of the state or region for which they apply.

The apprenticeship programme is aimed at providing practical banking exposure and skill development opportunities for graduates seeking careers in the banking sector. During the one-year training period, selected candidates will work with SBI branches and receive hands-on experience in banking operations and customer services.

Candidates have been advised to carefully read the official notification and complete the registration process before the June 8 deadline.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 06:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).