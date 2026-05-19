NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 on June 21: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Preparations, Calls for ‘Foolproof’ Conduct

Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday, May 19, chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations for the upcoming NEET UG re-examination and directed officials to ensure the test is conducted under strict security protocols.

The meeting comes amid continued scrutiny over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the earlier edition of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), which was conducted on May 3 and later cancelled. NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA To Re-Conduct Medical Entrance Test on June 21; Aspirants Say Questions Will Be Tougher Next Time.

During the review meeting, the Education Minister stressed the need for “complete integrity and transparency” in the conduct of the examination and instructed officials to eliminate all shortcomings identified in the previous process.

NEET UG Re-Exam Scheduled for June 21

The NEET UG re-examination will be conducted on June 21 from 2 PM to 5:15 PM in pen-and-paper mode across multiple centres in India and abroad.

The exam will be held in 13 languages:

English

Hindi

Tamil

Telugu

Bengali

Urdu

Marathi

Malayalam

Gujarati

Punjabi

Assamese

Kannada

Oriya

Officials said the examination arrangements are being strengthened to ensure a secure and seamless process. NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Raids Suspected Candidates’ Residences in Maharashtra’s Nanded, Scrutinises Links to Exam Racket.

According to an official statement, Dharmendra Pradhan directed authorities to implement stringent security arrangements and robust monitoring mechanisms at all examination centres. He instructed officials to hold coordination meetings with District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police across states to improve oversight and ensure smooth conduct of the exam.

The minister also emphasised that student welfare arrangements should remain a priority during the examination process. Authorities have been asked to ensure adequate transportation support, drinking water and other essential facilities for candidates appearing for the test.

NTA Announces Refund Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that candidates will not have to pay any additional fee for the re-examination. The agency also announced that any fee already paid by candidates would be refunded.

According to officials, a separate online module will be activated from May 21 for candidates to submit their bank account details for refunds. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has also publicly assured students regarding the refund process.

Paper Leak Allegations Triggered Re-Exam

The decision to conduct a re-test followed allegations of paper leaks and irregularities linked to the original NEET UG examination held on May 3. The controversy triggered political reactions and criticism from opposition leaders.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the government of failing to protect the integrity of the examination process and claimed that nearly 22 lakh students had been affected. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from office.

The controversy surrounding the exam is also expected to be discussed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports. According to a Rajya Sabha notice, the committee will seek views from senior education ministry officials on May 21 regarding the alleged paper leak and possible reforms within the NTA, which conducts several centralised entrance examinations.

Earlier, during a press conference on May 15, Dharmendra Pradhan announced that future NEET examinations would move to online mode starting next year as part of efforts to strengthen the examination system.

The re-examination is being viewed as a key test for authorities attempting to restore confidence in one of India’s largest entrance examinations. With lakhs of medical aspirants expected to appear again, the government has stressed that vigilance, transparency and student safety will remain central to the conduct of the exam.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).