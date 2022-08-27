New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) A 31-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly kidnapping two siblings from west Delhi's Mayapuri area, police said.

Two kids -- a five-year-old boy and his two-year-old sister -- were allegedly kidnapped from the Mayapuri area around 2.30 pm on Friday while they were playing, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

The incident happened when both their parents were away at work. Their mother is a house maid and father is employed with a small private firm.

The DCP said they scanned several CCTVs and tracked down both the kids, and handed them over to their parents.

A video purportedly related to the incident did rounds on social media, showing the accused walking away with two kids.

The accused, arrested, has been identified as one Ajay who does a car cleaning job.

Further investigation is under progress, the DCP added.

