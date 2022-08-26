Chandigarh, August 26: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government on Friday transferred 54 IAS officers. According to the state government, T L Satyaprakash, Chief Administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board and Secretary, Power Department has been posted as the Director General, Town and Country Planning.

Mohammed Shayin, Managing Director, Haryana, Power Generation Corporation Ltd and Director General, Supplies & Disposals, Haryana has been given additional charge of Secretary to Government Haryana, Power Department and Managing Director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd.

Vikas Yadav, Director General, Hospitality Haryana and Secretary to Government, Haryana, Hospitality Department and Secretary to Government, Haryana, Irrigation and Water Resources Department and Managing Director, HSMITC has been posted as Commissioner, Faridabad Division, Faridabad, Special Commissioner, Health and Nutrition, Mewat Area and Chairman, Mewat Development Agency, Nuh. Haryana: Six Members of Family Including Two Children Found Dead in Ambala.

Sanjay Joon, Commissioner, Faridabad Division, and Commissioner, Gurugram Division, has been transferred and posted as the Director General, Development and Panchayats Phool Chand Meena, Managing Director, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd. has been given additional charge of Director General, Archaeology and Museums Haryana and Secretary to Government Haryana Archaeology and Museums Department.

Further, Shekhar Vidyarthi, Excise and Taxation Commissioner, Haryana and Secretary to Government Haryana, Excise and Taxation Department has been posted as Director General, Industries and Commerce. Jagdeep Singh, Chief Executive, Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board has been posted as Commissioner, Rohtak Division, Rohtak.

Ramesh Chander Bidhan, Director General, Skill Development and Industrial Training, Haryana has been posted as Commissioner, Gurugram Division, Gurugram, Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi and Managing Director, Haryana Minerals Ltd, New Delhi.

Ashok Kumar Meena, Secretary to Government Haryana, Personnel, Training, Vigilance and Parliamentary Affairs Department has been posted as Excise and Taxation, Commissioner, Haryana. Dusmanta Kumar Behera, Director, Urban Local Bodies, Haryana and Special Secretary to Government Haryana has been posted as Director, Urban Local Bodies, Haryana.

Ravi Prakash Gupta, Special Secretary to Government Haryana, Fisheries Department has been posted as Director, Archives, Haryana. Pankaj, Special Secretary to Government Haryana, Finance Department, Chief Executive Officer, Haryana Samajik Suraksha Trust and Director, Treasuries and Accounts, Haryana has been posted as Special Secretary to Government Haryana, Personnel, Training, Vigilance and Parliamentary Affairs Department, Director Training (Ex-officio), Inquiry Officer, Vigilance, Haryana and Chief Executive Officer, Haryana Parivar Surakksha Nyas.

Sujan Singh, Managing Director, Haryana State Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills has been posted as Chief Administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board. Jaibir Singh Arya, Director, Haryana Governance Reforms Authority has been posted as Special Secretary to Government Haryana, Fisheries Department.

Garima Mittal, Chief Executive Officer, Smart City, Faridabad has been posted as Administrator, HSVP, Faridabad and Additional Director, Urban Estate, Faridabad. Jitender Kumar -I, Administrator, HSVP, Faridabad and Additional Director, Urban Estate, Faridabad has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Faridabad.

Shyam Lal Poonia, Deputy Commissioner, Charkhi Dadri has been posted as District Municipal Commissioner, Panipat and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Panipat.

Naresh Kumar, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Karnal and District Municipal Commissioner, Karnal has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Bhiwani. Anju Chaudhary, CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited, Gurugram has been given additional charge of Additional CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Gurugram.

Yash Pal, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Faridabad and Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak.

Yashendra Singh, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Panipat and District Municipal Commissioner, Panipat has been posted as Director, Skill Development and Industrial Training Haryana and Special Secretary to Government Haryana, Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, Director, Employment, Haryana and Special Secretary to Government Haryana, Employment Department.

Narhari Singh Banger, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak and District Municipal Commissioner, Rohtak has been posted as Administrator, HSVP, Rohtak and Additional Director, Urban Estate, Rohtak.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)