Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) A car entered the motorcade of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, triggering suspicion of sabotage, according to an official of the Raj Bhavan here.

The car driver was detained and an FIR was lodged with the Delhi Police, the official said.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Couple Attacks Man With Hammer, Set Neighbour's Car and Bike Ablaze After Altercation in Noida; Held.

“A case of sabotage is suspected. Delhi Police is investigating. The governor has shifted to a high-security area,” he said.

The incident occurred a day after Bose visited Sandeshkhali in West Bengal and spoke to the agitating women. The women were protesting for the past few days alleging atrocities on them by TMC leader Sajahan Sheikh and his followers.

Also Read | Modi Signs Intercontinental Trade Pact During UAE Visit.

The governnor left for Delhi on Monday after visiting Sandeshkhali.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)