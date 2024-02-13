Noida, February 13: After an altercation on Sunday night, February 11 in Shahberi region of the Noida extension in Uttar Pradesh, a couple was taken into custody on Monday, February 12, for allegedly beating their neighbour with a hammer and then setting fire to his car and bike. As per the police report, 43-year-old Rajesh and his spouse, Khushboo, 32, have been identified as the accused. A crew from the Bisrakh police station hurried to Arsh Homes in Shahberi village after our team received a call on the emergency hotline number on Sunday night reporting that a couple had set a car on fire and even got into a fight, a police official said.

We discovered that the two accused had set fire to an Alto vehicle and a bike. The vehicle belongs to Raafi, a lawyer, ACP (central Noida)Hemant Upadhyay told TOI. Mumbai: Couple Beat Woman With Wooden Plank After Her Dog Attacks Their Son in Bhandup, Husband Held.

In the evening, the couple reportedly used a hammer to attack a man known as Vishal Gupta. During another altercation on Sunday night, Rajesh struck Gupta in the head with a hammer. The officer stated, "We have taken two separate FIRs against the couple and placed them in judicial custody." Spain Shocker: Man Attacks Couple for Refusing To Let Him Join Their 'Sex Adventure' in Park, Accused Also Stole Their Valuables.

The first FIR has been filed against the two for IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing harm), 324 (voluntarily inflicting pain by dangerous weapon), and 308 (attempt to commit culpable murder). In addition, they were subjected to sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive material with purpose to inflict damage), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy dwelling), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC in the second FOI report.

