Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed in a road accident on Jaipur-Ajmer highway in Jaipur district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in Dudu area when the family was travelling from Ajmer to Jaipur.

Also Read | FTII JET 2021 Admit Card Released At ftii.ac.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh Bhargav (69), his wife Ranjana Bhargav (65), and his sister Sushmita Bhargav, they said.

According to police, the car rammed into a stationary truck on the highway. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival, they said.

Also Read | Italian Competition Authority Fines Amazon USD 1.3 Billion for Abusing Its Market Position.

The family belonged to Sardarshahar in Churu district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)