Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 24 (ANI): A case has been registered against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) functionaries, including District Student Wing Secretary Kasimayan, for allegedly involving minors in election campaigning near Thirumangalam in Madurai, officials said on Tuesday.

The Checkanurani police have taken action in connection with the incident.

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Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.

In view of the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) following the announcement of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, flying squad teams have intensified vehicle checking. Officials from the district administration and election department conducted inspections at key junctions and highways.

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Earlier, the election officials seizing Rs 2 lakh in unaccounted cash in Madurai during vehicle inspection on March 16.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) finalised its seat-sharing arrangement in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming 234-member legislative assembly elections.

Under the agreement, the alliance led by the AIADMK will contest 178 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been allotted 27 seats, followed by the Pattali Makkal Katchi with 18 seats, and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam with 11 seats.

The announcement was made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami during a joint press conference at the party's headquarters in Chennai. The event was attended by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagendran, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, and AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran.

Meanwhile, AC Shanmugam, founder of the Puthiya Needhi Katchi, stated that he has informed Piyush Goyal of his party's willingness to contest nine constituencies under the BJP's lotus symbol. He also referenced his past electoral performances in Vellore, noting that he secured 3.25 lakh votes in 2014 under the BJP symbol and 4.70 lakh votes when contesting with AIADMK support.

In this four-cornered contest, the competition is between Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) that includes Congress, Vijayakanth's DMDK, among others, and the NDA, led by AIADMK, including BJP and Anbumani Ramadoss-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). NTK is also a crucial player, with the regional party contesting on all 234 assembly constituencies alone. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)