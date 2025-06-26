India News | CBI Arrests 3 Accused in Fake Postage Stamps Scam of Rs 2.5 Crore

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three accused, including a brother of the then Sub-Post Master (SPM), Lakhaoti, Sub-Post Office, Bulandshahar (now deceased) and two private persons, in a case related to a fake postage stamps scam of Rs. 2.5 Crore, as per an official statement.

CBI had registered a case on December 19, 2024 on the basis of complaint dated December 12, 2024 made by the Postal Department, Bulandshahar Division, UP against two accused including the then Sub-Post Master (SPM), Lakhaoti, Sub-Post Office, Bulandshahar and a private person and other unknown public servant and private persons on allegations that the accused public servant (now deceased) in criminal conspiracy with the accused private person and other unknown person is involved in criminal misconduct by using fake postage stamps, the probe agency said.

According to CBI, it was also alleged that during May 2023 to November 2024, the accused booked registered articles of worth Rs 2.78 Crore using fake postage stamps, whereas the actual sale of postage stamps at Lakhaoti Sub Post Office was only Rs 28 lakh. Therefore, the aforesaid act of accused persons has caused wrongful loss to the tune of Rs. 2.50 Crore to the Postal Department and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves and others.

During the investigation of the case, CBI gathered substantial material evidences against the accused persons and arrested two accused on Tuesday. Further, one more accused was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged offence. All the three arrested accused were produced before the Ld. Court. (ANI)

