New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully located and apprehended a proclaimed offender, Nasreen Taj, in connection with a significant Syndicate Bank fraud case.

According to the release, the bank fraud case was registered by the CBI on April 15, 2009, against accused persons, including the then Branch Manager of Syndicate Bank, Mandya Branch, Asadullah Khan, and eight others, for criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, and the use of forged documents as genuine, to defraud Syndicate Bank. In this case, the accused had conspired to cheat the Syndicate Bank to the tune of ₹12.63 crores.

Nasreen Taj had no independent source of income. However, in collusion with her husband, Asadullah Khan, and others, she fraudulently availed a Temporary Overdraft (TOD) facility of up to ₹120 lakhs, along with farm loans amounting to ₹55 lakhs from Syndicate Bank.

The proceeds from these farm loans were illicitly diverted by her towards the repayment of the TOD, instead of utilising them for agricultural development, as mandated under the terms of the sanction.

After completing the investigation, the CBI filed the charge sheet on October 12, 2010, naming Nasreen Taj as one of the conspirators who cheated and defrauded the Syndicate Bank. She failed to join the trial or respond to summons/warrants and was untraceable since 2019.

Multiple Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) were issued against her since April 30, 2019. Finally, on 27 November 2021, the Special Court, Bengaluru, ordered the issuance of a Proclamation and Attachment of Property Warrant against her.

Despite sustained efforts over the years to trace her, the absconding accused had remained untraceable. While other co-accused were tried and convicted/acquitted in the case, the trial against the absconding accused remained pending. (ANI)

