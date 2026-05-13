India News | CBI Arrests Proclaimed Offender in over Rs. 7.75 Crore Tripura Chit Fund Scam

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 13 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a proclaimed offender allegedly involved in two chit fund scam cases linked to Tripura.

The accused, identified as Sanjit Chakraborty, was arrested from Kolkata, West Bengal, on May 12. He has allegedly been absconding since the registration of the cases in 2013.

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According to the CBI, Chakraborty has been chargesheeted in two separate cases related to alleged chit fund frauds in Tripura involving misappropriation of public money amounting to more than Rs 7.75 crore.

The agency stated that in the first case, a chargesheet was filed in 2015 against Sanjit Chakraborty and others for allegedly duping investors of around Rs 7.48 crore. In the second case, a chargesheet was filed in 2024 against Chakraborty and others for allegedly cheating people of approximately Rs 27.13 lakh.

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In both cases, Chakraborty was shown as an absconding accused in the chargesheets filed before the court.

The CBI said the accused had been evading arrest since 2013 and remained untraceable for more than a decade. After sustained efforts, the agency tracked him down in Kolkata using inputs gathered through field verification, technical and physical surveillance, Call Detail Record (CDR) analysis and Open Source Intelligence (OSINT).

Officials said the accused was "zeroed in" at Kolkata following coordinated investigative efforts, after which a CBI team arrested him on May 12.

The arrested accused will be brought to Tripura after securing a transit warrant from the jurisdictional court in Kolkata and will be produced before the competent court.

Further investigation into the matter is continuing to trace other aspects of the alleged chit fund scam and the money trail involved. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)