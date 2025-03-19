New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two accused, including the Conservation Assistant of Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and a contractual employee in Nashik in a graft case.

The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak Chaudhari, a Conservation Assistant at the Archeological Survey of India, and Prakash Kaklij, a contractual employee working at MTS, ASI Pandavleni Office at Nashik.

A case was registered by the CBI against the accused.

It was alleged that the drone camera of the complainant, working as a graphic designer in a Nashik-based private company, was seized by ASI Nashik in September 2024 when the complainant was shooting at Trimbakeshwar temple for making an advertisement for his company. The drone was captured by temple authorities and handed over to an official of ASI.

It was also alleged that when the complainant went to get his drone back, the accused, working as Conservation Asstt. in ASI Pandavleni Nashik Office, demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for releasing the drone.

The accused even threatened the complainant that if he did not pay the bribe, the accused would deposit the drone at ASI's Aurangabad Office.

After negotiations, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant through a contractual employee as MTS.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused MTS red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant on behalf of the accused Conservation Assistant.

Later, both accused were arrested and produced before the Competent Court at Nashik on Tuesday. The Court granted Police Custody of both the accused persons for two days.

The search was conducted by CBI at the residential premises of the accused, which led to incriminating documents etc.

Investigation is underway. (ANI)

